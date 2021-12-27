Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Gilead Sciences Stock In The Last 15 Years

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.3% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In GILD: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.33 shares of Gilead Sciences at the time with $100. This investment in GILD would have produced an average annual return of 10.67%. Currently, Gilead Sciences has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion.

Gilead Sciences's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $457.70 today based on a price of $72.48 for GILD at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.