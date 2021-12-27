 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Gilead Sciences Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 9:54am   Comments
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.3% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In GILD: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.33 shares of Gilead Sciences at the time with $100. This investment in GILD would have produced an average annual return of 10.67%. Currently, Gilead Sciences has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion.

Gilead Sciences's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $457.70 today based on a price of $72.48 for GILD at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

