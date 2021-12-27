 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.59% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In EOG: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 105.01 shares of EOG Resources at the time with $1,000. This investment in EOG would have produced an average annual return of 11.82%. Currently, EOG Resources has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion.

EOG Resources's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $9,162.51 today based on a price of $87.14 for EOG at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (EOG)

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About EOG Resources
Nordstrom's and Gap Bring Retail Inventories Under Scrutiny
Where EOG Resources Stands With Analysts
Notable Eog Resources Insider Trades $2.5M In Company Stock
Barron's Most Recent Picks And Pans: General Electric, Pfizer, Walt Disney And More
Analyst Ratings For EOG Resources
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com