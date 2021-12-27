 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $100 Invested In JPMorgan Chase 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $100 Invested In JPMorgan Chase 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.26% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In JPM: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.86 shares of JPMorgan Chase at the time with $100. This investment in JPM would have produced an average annual return of 16.25%. Currently, JPMorgan Chase has a market capitalization of $464.77 billion.

JPMorgan Chase's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in JPMorgan Chase you would have approximately $450.60 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (JPM)

Fintech Focus For December 22, 2021
Why Snap Stock Must Hold This Key Level To Avoid Free Fall
JPMorgan Chase Whale Trades Spotted
Fintech Focus For December 21, 2021
What Are Whales Doing With JPMorgan Chase
Fintech Focus For December 20, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com