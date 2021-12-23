 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In JD.com 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 9:43am   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In JD.com 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.66% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In JD: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 38.57 shares of JD.com at the time with $1,000. This investment in JD would have produced an average annual return of 21.28%. Currently, JD.com has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion.

JD.com's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,624.37 today based on a price of $73.75 for JD at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

