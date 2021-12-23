 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In American Express 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 9:43am   Comments
American Express (NYSE:AXP) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.44% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AXP: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.27 shares of American Express at the time with $100. This investment in AXP would have produced an average annual return of 8.68%. Currently, American Express has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion.

American Express's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in American Express you would have approximately $531.00 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

