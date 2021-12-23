 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Penn National Gaming 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.14% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In PENN: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.10 shares of Penn National Gaming at the time with $100. This investment in PENN would have produced an average annual return of 29.77%. Currently, Penn National Gaming has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion.

Penn National Gaming's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $367.99 today based on a price of $50.87 for PENN at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

