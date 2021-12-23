 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Palo Alto Networks 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 9:43am   Comments
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.9% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In PANW: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 0.79 shares of Palo Alto Networks at the time with $100. This investment in PANW would have produced an average annual return of 34.53%. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion.

Palo Alto Networks's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $440.63 today based on a price of $554.76 for PANW at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

