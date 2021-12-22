$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.12% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TMO: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.17 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific at the time with $100. This investment in TMO would have produced an average annual return of 19.31%. Currently, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

If you had invested $100 in Thermo Fisher Scientific you would have approximately $1,398.05 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

