$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 10:24am   Comments
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.12% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TMO: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.17 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific at the time with $100. This investment in TMO would have produced an average annual return of 19.31%. Currently, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Thermo Fisher Scientific you would have approximately $1,398.05 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

