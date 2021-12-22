 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 82.99% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TTD: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 334.00 shares of Trade Desk at the time with $1,000. This investment in TTD would have produced an average annual return of 98.39%. Currently, Trade Desk has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion.

Trade Desk's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $30,731.46 today based on a price of $93.53 for TTD at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

