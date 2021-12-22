 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning BlackRock Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 10:23am   Comments
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.89% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In BLK: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 0.56 shares of BlackRock at the time with $100. This investment in BLK would have produced an average annual return of 17.75%. Currently, BlackRock has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion.

BlackRock's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $512.19 today based on a price of $911.20 for BLK at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

