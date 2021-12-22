If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.59% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In LRCX: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 19.72 shares of Lam Research at the time with $1,000. This investment in LRCX would have produced an average annual return of 18.78%. Currently, Lam Research has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion.

Lam Research's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $13,351.41 today based on a price of $683.07 for LRCX at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.