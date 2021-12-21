Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; General Mills Earnings Miss Views

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.92% to 35,252.88 while the NASDAQ rose 0.57% to 15,067.01. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.63% to 4,596.62.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 52,059,660 cases with around 828,830 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,752,160 cases and 478,000 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,215,850 COVID-19 cases with 617,900 deaths. In total, there were at least 275,894,860 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,379,670 deaths.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed 2% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU), up 13% and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) up 10%.

In trading on Tuesday, health care shares fell 0.5%.

Top Headline

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

General Mills reported adjusted earnings of $0.99 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $1.05 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $5.02 billion, versus market views of $4.84 billion.

General Mills said it projects FY22 organic net sales to increase 4% to 5%. The company also sees adjusted EPS down 2% to up 1%.

Equities Trading UP

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) shares shot up 125% to $6.85 after gaining around 6% on Monday.

Shares of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) got a boost, shooting 73% to $13.20. Biofrontera recently announced the first subject has been enrolled in the Phase 2b study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Ameluz in combination with the red-light lamp BF-RhodoLED for acne.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) shares were also up, gaining 42% to $4.83.

Equities Trading DOWN

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares tumbled 51% to $3.4750 after the company announced the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY trial in its dry eye disease candidate did not meet the primary endpoint of ocular redness.

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) were down 38% to $1.68 after the company announced it decided not to pursue the sequential approach to the development plans for Viaskin Peanut.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) was down, falling 36% to $4.10 after the company announced preliminary results for the ongoing Phase 2 expansion study of CX-2029.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.4% to $69.59, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,796.70.

Silver traded up 1.7% Tuesday to $22.66 while copper rose 1.1% to $4.3410.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.9%, the Spanish Ibex Index jumped 1% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.8%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.8%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.6% and Italy’s FTSE MIB surged 0.8%.

The GfK Consumer Confidence indicator for the United Kingdom declined to -15 in December compared to -14 a month ago. Producer prices in Italy climbed 22.1% year-over-year in November, while industrial sales increased 2.8% over a month earlier in October. The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany fell to -6.8 heading into January versus a revised reading of -1.8 in December.

Economics

The current account gap widened to $214.8 billion in the third quarter versus a revised $198.3 billion gap in the previous period.

The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

