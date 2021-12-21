 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Texas Instruments 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 10:20am
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.75% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TXN: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.48 shares of Texas Instruments at the time with $100. This investment in TXN would have produced an average annual return of 9.82%. Currently, Texas Instruments has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion.

Texas Instruments's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Texas Instruments you would have approximately $649.04 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

