$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 10:20am   Comments
$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.55% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In LOW: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.38 shares of Lowe's Companies at the time with $100. This investment in LOW would have produced an average annual return of 27.73%. Currently, Lowe's Companies has a market capitalization of $165.53 billion.

Lowe's Companies's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Lowe's Companies you would have approximately $339.72 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

