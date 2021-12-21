 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Starbucks 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 9.73% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In SBUX: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 20.66 shares of Starbucks at the time with $100. This investment in SBUX would have produced an average annual return of 16.8%. Currently, Starbucks has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion.

Starbucks's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $2,247.93 today based on a price of $108.09 for SBUX at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

