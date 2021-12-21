 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Enphase Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 164.68% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ENPH: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 88.50 shares of Enphase Energy at the time with $100. This investment in ENPH would have produced an average annual return of 179.87%. Currently, Enphase Energy has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion.

Enphase Energy's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $16,106.19 today based on a price of $178.73 for ENPH at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

