 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

$1000 Invested In Nike 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Share:
$1000 Invested In Nike 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.89% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In NKE: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 19.26 shares of Nike at the time with $1,000. This investment in NKE would have produced an average annual return of 25.07%. Currently, Nike has a market capitalization of $248.62 billion.

Nike's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $3,024.08 today based on a price of $157.07 for NKE at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

Where Nike Stands With Analysts
Investors Shunning Bonds Despite 3-day Losing Streak Suggests
Why Nike Shares Are Moving Higher Today
26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Following Monday's Sell-Off
5 Stocks To Watch For December 21, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com