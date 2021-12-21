 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.43% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In MS: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.54 shares of Morgan Stanley at the time with $100. This investment in MS would have produced an average annual return of 20.09%. Currently, Morgan Stanley has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion.

Morgan Stanley's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100 in Morgan Stanley you would have approximately $623.74 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

