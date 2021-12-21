Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Target 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Target (NYSE:TGT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.17% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TGT: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 13.61 shares of Target at the time with $1,000. This investment in TGT would have produced an average annual return of 24.36%. Currently, Target has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion.

Target's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Target you would have approximately $2,982.18 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

