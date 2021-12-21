Recap: Yatra Online Q2 Earnings
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Yatra Online reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $5,499,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Yatra Online's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.04
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.07
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|10.62M
|9.02M
|7.08M
|Revenue Actual
|6.57M
|13.26M
|8.31M
