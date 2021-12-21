Recap: Yatra Online Q2 Earnings

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yatra Online reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $5,499,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yatra Online's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.04 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.07 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 10.62M 9.02M 7.08M Revenue Actual 6.57M 13.26M 8.31M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.