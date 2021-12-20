 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of AAR's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Share:
A Preview Of AAR's Earnings

AAR (NYSE:AIR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-12-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AAR will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.54.

AAR bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AAR's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.48 0.45 0.29 0.18
EPS Actual 0.52 0.47 0.37 0.31
Price Change % -1.02% 3.0% 1.85% 1.59%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of AAR were trading at $35.75 as of December 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (AIR)

AAR Secures $365M Contract To Support USAFE F-16 Aircraft
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For AAR
RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Several Aerospace & Defense Companies
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 22, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings