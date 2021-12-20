 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 9:47am   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.17% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TSM: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 8.96 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor at the time with $100. This investment in TSM would have produced an average annual return of 12.23%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $603.35 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Taiwan Semiconductor you would have approximately $1,031.05 today.

In other words, you would have more than 10X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TSM)

Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Taiwan Semiconductor's Chart?
Qualcomm Finds Way To JPMorgan's Analyst Focus List
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
ASML Aims To Make Next-Gen Chips Below 3-Nm: All You Need To Know
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Taiwan Semiconductor
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TSM
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com