If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.17% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TSM: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 8.96 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor at the time with $100. This investment in TSM would have produced an average annual return of 12.23%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $603.35 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $100 in Taiwan Semiconductor you would have approximately $1,031.05 today.

In other words, you would have more than 10X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.