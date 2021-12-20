 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Twilio 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 9:46am   Comments
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 37.67% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TWLO: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.15 shares of Twilio at the time with $100. This investment in TWLO would have produced an average annual return of 52.71%. Currently, Twilio has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion.

Twilio's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Twilio you would have approximately $843.80 today.

In other words, you would have more than 8X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

