Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Eli Lilly Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 9:45am   Comments
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.91% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In LLY: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 23.95 shares of Eli Lilly at the time with $1,000. This investment in LLY would have produced an average annual return of 20.57%. Currently, Eli Lilly has a market capitalization of $255.80 billion.

Eli Lilly's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $6,491.02 today based on a price of $267.40 for LLY at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

