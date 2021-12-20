 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Comcast Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 9:44am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Comcast Stock In The Last 10 Years

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.38% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CMCSA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 8.40 shares of Comcast at the time with $100. This investment in CMCSA would have produced an average annual return of 15.04%. Currently, Comcast has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion.

Comcast's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Comcast you would have approximately $405.88 today.

In other words, you would have more than quadrupled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA)

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Rocks The US Box Office With $253M Opening
YouTube TV Drops Disney Channels After Contract Negotiations Fail
Omicron Found In Wastewater At Florida County Home To Disney And Universal Parks
YouTube TV Warns Subscribers They Could Lose Disney Channels This Week
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2021
Analysis: Why Did Disney's 'West Side Story' Flop On Opening Weekend?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com