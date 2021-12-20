Here's How Much $100 Invested In Plug Power 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.91% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In PLUG: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 48.08 shares of Plug Power at the time with $100. This investment in PLUG would have produced an average annual return of 29.56%. Currently, Plug Power has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion.

Plug Power's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100 in Plug Power you would have approximately $1,332.69 today.

In other words, you would have more than 13X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.