 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Plug Power 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 9:44am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Plug Power 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.91% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In PLUG: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 48.08 shares of Plug Power at the time with $100. This investment in PLUG would have produced an average annual return of 29.56%. Currently, Plug Power has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion.

Plug Power's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Plug Power you would have approximately $1,332.69 today.

In other words, you would have more than 13X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (PLUG)

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
(PLUG) - Analyzing Plug Power Inc's Short Interest
EV Week In Review: Double Crown For Tesla's Musk, Rivian's Q3 Spooks Investors, Toyota Charts Out Ambitious EV Plan, Arrival Out With Its Prototype And More
Where Plug Power Might Be Headed In The Coming Weeks
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com