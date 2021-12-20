 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 4:14am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) to report a quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares slipped 0.4% to $18.20 in after-hours trading.
  • argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) reported the FDA approval VYVGART for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis. argenx shares gained 4.8% to $325.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to have earned $0.63 per share on revenue of $11.26 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Nike shares gained 0.5% to $162.19 in after-hours trading.

  • Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) boosted its quarterly dividend from $0.235 to $0.245 per share and added $250 million to its existing share repurchase program. Lamb Weston shares gained 0.4% to $58.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares gained 1% to $83.80 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

