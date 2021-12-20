5 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) to report a quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares slipped 0.4% to $18.20 in after-hours trading.

argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) reported the FDA approval VYVGART for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis. argenx shares gained 4.8% to $325.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to have earned $0.63 per share on revenue of $11.26 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Nike shares gained 0.5% to $162.19 in after-hours trading.

