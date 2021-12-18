 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Novavax 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2021 3:03pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Novavax 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.16% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In NVAX: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.97 shares of Novavax at the time with $100. This investment in NVAX would have produced an average annual return of 23.94%. Currently, Novavax has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion.

Novavax's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Novavax you would have approximately $862.38 today.

In other words, you would have more than 8X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

WHO Issues Emergency Use Listing to Novavax-Serum Institute's COVID-19 Vaccine
Novavax Stock Pushes Higher In A Pattern: Technical Analysis
Why Novavax Shares Are Rising
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Calliditas Snags FDA Nod, Novartis to Buy Back $15B In Shares, Valneva Touts Vaccine Data, Immix, Bionomics Debut On Wall Street
Novavax Files For Approval Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine In Japan
Serum Institute's CEO Expects To Launch Novavax Vaccine For Kids In Six Months: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com