Here's How Much $100 Invested In Novavax 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.16% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In NVAX: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.97 shares of Novavax at the time with $100. This investment in NVAX would have produced an average annual return of 23.94%. Currently, Novavax has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion.

Novavax's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100 in Novavax you would have approximately $862.38 today.

In other words, you would have more than 8X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

