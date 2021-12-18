 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Qualcomm Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2021 3:02pm   Comments
Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.7% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In QCOM: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 26.58 shares of Qualcomm at the time with $1,000. This investment in QCOM would have produced an average annual return of 10.87%. Currently, Qualcomm has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion.

This $1,000 investment would be worth $4,699.63 today based on a price of $176.80 for QCOM at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

