Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marvell Technology Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2021 2:51pm   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marvell Technology Stock In The Last 15 Years

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.12% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In MRVL: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 51.73 shares of Marvell Technology at the time with $1,000. This investment in MRVL would have produced an average annual return of 10.29%. Currently, Marvell Technology has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion.

Marvell Technology's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Marvell Technology you would have approximately $4,347.13 today.

In other words, you would have more than quadrupled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

