Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Salesforce.com Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2021 2:50pm   Comments
Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.5% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CRM: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.99 shares of Salesforce.com at the time with $100. This investment in CRM would have produced an average annual return of 26.29%. Currently, Salesforce.com has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion.

Salesforce.com's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Salesforce.com you would have approximately $1,008.29 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

