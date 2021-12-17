 Skip to main content

A Preview Of Nike's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 10:19am   Comments
A Preview Of Nike's Earnings

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-12-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Nike will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.63.

Nike bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 6.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nike's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.11 0.51 0.76 0.62
EPS Actual 1.16 0.93 0.90 0.78
Price Change % -6.26% 15.53% -3.97% -2.29%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Nike were trading at $162.72 as of December 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

