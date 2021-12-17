Here's How Much $100 Invested In PayPal Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.7% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In PYPL: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.54 shares of PayPal Holdings at the time with $100. This investment in PYPL would have produced an average annual return of 36.18%. Currently, PayPal Holdings has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion.

PayPal Holdings's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in PayPal Holdings you would have approximately $471.86 today.

In other words, you would have more than quadrupled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

