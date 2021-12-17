 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 Over The Past 5 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 9:43am   Comments
NIO (NYSE:NIO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.96% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In NIO: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 151.52 shares of NIO at the time with $1,000. This investment in NIO would have produced an average annual return of 35.43%. Currently, NIO has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion.

NIO's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in NIO you would have approximately $4,556.06 today.

In other words, you would have more than quadrupled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

