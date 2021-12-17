 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 9:42am   Comments
Share:
$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.67% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In GOOG: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 0.13 shares of Alphabet at the time with $100. This investment in GOOG would have produced an average annual return of 29.14%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion.

Alphabet's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Alphabet you would have approximately $360.21 today.

In other words, you would have more than tripled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GOOG)

Cerner Shares Soar As Oracle Eyes Healthcare Foray By Takeover: Bloomberg
Microsoft Suspends 'Auto Suggest' Function For Search Engine Bing In China On Government Order: Report
Verizon, Google Cloud Partner For Autonomous Robots
Why Are Affirm, Afterpay, PayPal Shares Trading Lower Today?
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Minecraft Hits 1 Trillion Views On YouTube: How The Game Has Maintained Its User Base
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com