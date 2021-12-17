 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 Over The Past 15 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 9:42am   Comments
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.07% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In GOOGL: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 0.44 shares of Alphabet at the time with $100. This investment in GOOGL would have produced an average annual return of 18.32%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion.

Alphabet's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $1,251.70 today based on a price of $2888.90 for GOOGL at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 12X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

