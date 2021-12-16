 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Amazon.com Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 4:24pm   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Amazon.com Stock In The Last 5 Years

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.8% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AMZN: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 0.13 shares of Amazon.com at the time with $100. This investment in AMZN would have produced an average annual return of 34.36%. Currently, Amazon.com has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion.

Amazon.com's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $30,427.21 today based on a price of $3377.42 for AMZN at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 30X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

