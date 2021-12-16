$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 45.37% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In NVDA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.94 shares of NVIDIA at the time with $100. This investment in NVDA would have produced an average annual return of 60.94%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $709.67 billion.

NVIDIA's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $5,023.51 today based on a price of $283.87 for NVDA at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 50X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.