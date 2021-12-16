 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In Tesla 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 4:22pm   Comments
$100 Invested In Tesla 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.33% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TSLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.47 shares of Tesla at the time with $100. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 85.89%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $930.87 billion.

Tesla's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Tesla you would have approximately $19,399.75 today.

In other words, you would have more than 10X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

