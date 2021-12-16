 Skip to main content

Adobe Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight: What Investors Need To Know
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2021 11:34am   Comments
Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) will be featured Thursday on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer.

What Happened: Adobe reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.20 per share, which was in line with estimates. The company reported quarterly revenue of $4.11 billion, which beat the estimate of $4.09 billion.

Adobe said it expects fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings of about $3.35 per share versus the estimate of $3.38 per share and quarterly revenue of about $4.23 billion versus the estimate of $4.34 billion.

Related Link: Why Adobe Shares Are Falling

Why It Matters: Adobe president and CEO Shantanu Narayen will be interviewed by Cramer tonight.

"That company is growing. It's a great company," Cramer said Thursday on CNBC.

Narayen has issued conservative guidance in the past, he said, cautioning investors that are selling today.

"It should be on everybody's radar screen to buy after it settles down, not sell," Cramer emphasized.

ADBE Price Action: Adobe has traded as high as $699.54 and as low as $420.78 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 9.35% at $571.78 at time of publication.

Photo: Owen Byrne from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

