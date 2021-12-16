 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Bruker 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 9:47am   Comments
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.52% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In BRKR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 46.73 shares of Bruker at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in BRKR would have produced an average annual return of 30.28%. Currently, Bruker has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion.

Bruker's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000.00 in Bruker you would have approximately $3,829.75 today.

In other words, you would have more than tripled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

