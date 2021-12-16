Tsakos Energy Navigation: Q3 Earnings Insights
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tsakos Energy Navigation missed estimated earnings by 53.57%, reporting an EPS of $-1.72 versus an estimate of $-1.12, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $11,272,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 2.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tsakos Energy Navigation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.25
|-0.83
|EPS Actual
|-1.49
|-0.71
|-1.08
|-0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|106.14M
|127.82M
|127.82M
|127.82M
|Revenue Actual
|136.41M
|139.01M
|131.63M
|142.83M
