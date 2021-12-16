 Skip to main content

Tsakos Energy Navigation: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 8:57am   Comments
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tsakos Energy Navigation missed estimated earnings by 53.57%, reporting an EPS of $-1.72 versus an estimate of $-1.12, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $11,272,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 2.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tsakos Energy Navigation's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -1.25 -0.83    
EPS Actual -1.49 -0.71 -1.08 -0.55
Revenue Estimate 106.14M 127.82M 127.82M 127.82M
Revenue Actual 136.41M 139.01M 131.63M 142.83M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

