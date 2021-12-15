 Skip to main content

A Preview Of Worthington Industries's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 1:27pm   Comments
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Worthington Industries will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.72.

Worthington Industries bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 2.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Worthington Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.90 1.75 1.25 0.68
EPS Actual 2.46 2.33 1.36 0.95
Price Change % -2.84% 5.12% 3.72% -2.91%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Industries were trading at $51.39 as of December 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

