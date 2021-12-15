Toro: Q4 Earnings Insights
Toro (NYSE:TTC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Toro beat estimated earnings by 5.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.53, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $119,698,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Toro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|1.22
|0.75
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|1.29
|0.85
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|937.10M
|1.13B
|851.38M
|772.14M
|Revenue Actual
|976.84M
|1.15B
|872.99M
|840.96M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News