Toro: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 9:22am   Comments
Toro: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Toro (NYSE:TTC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Toro beat estimated earnings by 5.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.53, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $119,698,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Toro's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.75 1.22 0.75 0.52
EPS Actual 0.92 1.29 0.85 0.64
Revenue Estimate 937.10M 1.13B 851.38M 772.14M
Revenue Actual 976.84M 1.15B 872.99M 840.96M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

