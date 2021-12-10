 Skip to main content

Johnson Outdoors Q4 Earnings Top Consensus
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 9:05am   Comments
  • Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: JOUT) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 1% year-on-year, to $166.26 million, beating the analyst consensus of $164.23 million.
  • EPS of $0.68 beat the analyst consensus of $0.65.
  • The gross margin contracted 365 basis points Y/Y to 41.1% due to increased tariffs, inbound air freight costs, and higher cost of goods sold.
  • Operating expenses rose 1.1% Y/Y to $54.7 million. The operating margin was 8.2%, and operating income for the quarter fell 30.5% to $13.6 million.
  • The company held $240.4 million in cash and equivalents as of October 1, 2021.
  • "We're maintaining higher-than-normal inventory levels to meet the demand for our products and we expect near-term margins to be impacted by the pressure on our supply chain," said CFO David W. Johnson.
  • Price action: JOUT shares closed lower by 2.30% at $97.51 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap

