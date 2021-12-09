$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.93% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In A: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.17 shares of Agilent Technologies at the time with $100.00. This investment in A would have produced an average annual return of 27.44%. Currently, Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion.

Agilent Technologies's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $100.00 investment would be worth $350.29 today based on a price of $155.79 for A at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than tripled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.