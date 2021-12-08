Earnings Scheduled For December 8, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $82.50 million.

• Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $68.06 million.

• Weber (NYSE:WEBR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $336.06 million.

• StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $31.79 million.

• Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $6.80 billion.

• Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $175.03 million.

• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSE:DOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• Brown Forman Inc Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $30.74 million.

• Eneti (NYSE:NETI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $28.51 million.

• Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $604.66 million.

• Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $112.19 million.

• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $138.01 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $125.89 million.

• Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.34 million.

• Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $48.75 million.

• Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $379.53 million.

• RH (NYSE:RH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.63 per share on revenue of $983.86 million.

• Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Winc (AMEX:WBEV) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $124.65 million.

• Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $312.17 million.

• Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $227.69 million.

• Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ:ISSC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $106.21 million.

• GameStop (NYSE:GME) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $7.50 million.

• Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $96.77 million.

• UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $208.78 million.

• Greif (NYSE:GEF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

