Recap: Guidewire Software Q1 Earnings

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Guidewire Software beat estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.25, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,868,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 3.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Guidewire Software's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.25 -0.24 -0.01 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.37 -0.16 0.11 0.17 Revenue Estimate 222.35M 157.74M 170.29M 164.62M Revenue Actual 229.44M 163.97M 180.06M 169.80M

