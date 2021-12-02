Recap: Guidewire Software Q1 Earnings
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Guidewire Software beat estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.25, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,868,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 3.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Guidewire Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|-0.24
|-0.01
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|-0.16
|0.11
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|222.35M
|157.74M
|170.29M
|164.62M
|Revenue Actual
|229.44M
|163.97M
|180.06M
|169.80M
