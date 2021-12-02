Smith & Wesson Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Smith & Wesson Brands missed estimated earnings by 14.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.32, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $18,250,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 11.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Smith & Wesson Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.26 1.02 0.76 0.63 EPS Actual 1.57 1.71 1.12 0.93 Revenue Estimate 278.59M 259.80M 236.70M 222.99M Revenue Actual 274.61M 322.95M 257.60M 248.73M

