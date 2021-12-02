 Skip to main content

Smith & Wesson Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Smith & Wesson Brands missed estimated earnings by 14.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.32, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $18,250,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 11.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Smith & Wesson Brands's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.26 1.02 0.76 0.63
EPS Actual 1.57 1.71 1.12 0.93
Revenue Estimate 278.59M 259.80M 236.70M 222.99M
Revenue Actual 274.61M 322.95M 257.60M 248.73M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

