Smith & Wesson Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Smith & Wesson Brands missed estimated earnings by 14.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.32, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $18,250,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 11.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Smith & Wesson Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.26
|1.02
|0.76
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|1.57
|1.71
|1.12
|0.93
|Revenue Estimate
|278.59M
|259.80M
|236.70M
|222.99M
|Revenue Actual
|274.61M
|322.95M
|257.60M
|248.73M
