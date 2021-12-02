Veru: Q4 Earnings Insights

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Veru beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,897,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Veru's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.04 -0.06 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.04 -0.02 0.03 Revenue Estimate 14.10M 14.29M 10.57M 10.63M Revenue Actual 17.66M 13.34M 14.62M 11.75M

