Veru: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 7:33am   Comments
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Veru beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,897,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Veru's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.04 -0.06 -0.04
EPS Actual -0.03 -0.04 -0.02 0.03
Revenue Estimate 14.10M 14.29M 10.57M 10.63M
Revenue Actual 17.66M 13.34M 14.62M 11.75M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

