Veru: Q4 Earnings Insights
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Veru beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,897,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Veru's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-0.06
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.02
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|14.10M
|14.29M
|10.57M
|10.63M
|Revenue Actual
|17.66M
|13.34M
|14.62M
|11.75M
